MEMPHIS – The Tigers losing a big piece of their running game.

Rodrigues Clark, looking like the odd man out in the running back room, is no longer listed on the Memphis roster and the Starkville native didn’t play on Saturday.

He didn’t even make the trip.

In 2020, Clark led the Tigers in rushing with 561 yards and two touchdowns.

Last year, he was second to Brandon Thomas in the ground game with 387 yards and four scores.