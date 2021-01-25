Cisse honored by the AAC in big week for Tigers basketball

MEMPHIS — He was a big part of the Tigers two game winning streak and Monday, five star center and former Lausanne star Moussa Cisse was selected as the American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the week.

In wins over Wichita State and East Carolina, Cisse, the preseason pick for Rookie of the year, averaged just a tad under a double double…13 and a half points and 9 and a half rebounds a game, scoring a career high 15 points in Sunday’s win over the Pirates.

Cisse is sixth in the AAC in rebounding. First in blocked shots at almost two a game.

Tiger teammate Landers Nolley was also named to the league’s weekly honor roll.

Congratulations also going out to the Memphis women and Tiger teammates Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu and Coriah Beck as they sweep the AAC’s weekly honors this week.

Mendjiadeu is the league’s Player of the week, averaging 14 and 14 in the U of M’s’ 2-and-0 week. Beck winning Freshman of the week, scoring a career high 16 in Saturday’s win over Tulsa.