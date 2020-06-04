Christian Brothers and MUS return to football practice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local high schools are starting to hold work outs for athletes after months off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of what high school you go to, football players are echoing a similar sentiment.

“We’ve all been locked in our houses for the past 10 weeks,” Trace Heffernan said. “Not able to do much. Just being able to get back out here with all of our teammates and friends is a good feeling.”

Both Christian Brothers and MUS returned to practice Monday. Now the players can focus on conditioning and body weight drills, but either way, they’re thrilled to be back on the gridiron.

“They are my brothers, I love them, and it was just nice to be able to get the chance to come back out here with them,” Roderic Lewis said.

No matter how much they’ve been running.

“Well I figured they’ve been sitting on their keister for two months, and so they are probably a little bit out of shape,” Bobby Alston said.

“That Tuesday we did a lot of running, a lot of people were out of shape, people were throwing up but it’s good we are now getting in shape,” Lewis said.

Even though it may look different for now, it’s still the same old football they know and love.

“It’s definitely weird just thinking about wearing masks everywhere, getting your temperature checked, I never thought I’d have to do that in my life, but we are here and just taking it one day at a time,” Darius Brown said.

“You could tell when they pulled into the parking lot, they were excited, which was a great site, and just being face to face with them at distance, even if it is with masks on is great,” Thomas McDaniel said.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and you start to get my age, you think should you keep doing it,” Alston said. “The thing I realized the last two months is how much I miss being around these guys. So in a way it’s been a little bit inspirational to me.”

Even a little bit of football beats no football at all.