STARKVILLE, Miss. (WREG) — Chris Jans was formally introduced as the next head coach of the Mississippi State men’s basketball program.

Jans spent the last five season at New Mexico State, leading the Aggies to four NCAA Tournament appearances and four Western Athletic Conference first place finishes. This postseason, the 12-seed Aggies upset UConn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Arkansas.

Sources say Jans contract is a four year-deal, he’ll see nearly $2.5M this season.