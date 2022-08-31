MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — NBA Champion and former White Station standout Chris Chiozza was back in Memphis giving back to kids at the Boys & Girls Club.

Chiozza said after winning an NBA title with Golden State, coming home to be a mentor to kids in his community was one of the first things on his to-do list. He spent the day at the Sycamore View Boy & Girls Club pouring into the children there.

The former Florida guard didn’t have the conventional route to the NBA, and he hopes his story can be an inspiration to others.

“Growing up, I was lucky enough to have guys come back and speak to us,” Chiozza said. “I had Thaddeus Young. I played for Team Thad. I saw how much that inspired me and did for me and my friends and my teammates. So, I knew if I was to ever make it, I would always want to come back and talk to kids, inspire them and help them in any way that I could and give them advice on what I feel like would be best for them and help them get to whatever they want to do in life.”

Chiozza, a free agent, is still finalizing his next move. He told WREG a decision will come in the next couple of days.