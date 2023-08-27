Charleston, SC. – Memphis 901 FC fell to Charleston Battery 1-0 in a defensive bout on Saturday night at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium.

Memphis conceded a goal in the 17th minute and couldn’t equalize as they split the season series with Charleston, who avenged their 3-2 loss to 901 FC at AutoZone Park on June 24. Aaron Molloy tallied four of Memphis’ 12 shots in efforts to find back of the net in the tightly contested match.

901 FC moved to 10-7-8 with the loss but remain at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings with nine matches remaining in the regular season.

Memphis 901 FC will be back in action at Detroit City FC on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT then return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, September 6 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.