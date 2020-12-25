Changing of the guard at QB for the Tigers; White out, Gunnell in

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 28: Quarterback Brady White #3 of the Memphis Tigers throws a pass against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — On the day before Christmas and the day after star quarterback Brady White played his final game for the Memphis Tigers, Ryan Silverfield lands who could be the next great Tiger QB. And like White, from the state of Arizona no less.

Wildcats quarterback Grant Gunnell is leaving Tucson and joining the U of M, just a week after entering the transfer portal.

The 6’6” pro style quarterback and former four star recruit out of high school threw for almost 1900 yards and 15 touchdowns over two seasons at Arizona and could start right away with the Tigers with three years of eligibility remaining.

Paxton Lynch to Riley Ferguson to Brady White to Grant Gunnell? We will see.

Whomever takes over under center for the Tigers will have some awfully big shoes to fill.

White, a former Arizona State Sun Devil, leaves the U of M with 90 touchdown passes, almost 10,700 yards passing and 28 wins. All schools records. Closing his Tiger career with a three touchdown, MVP performance in Wednesday night’s Montgomery Bowl.

The U of M’s first bowl win since 2014.

While White now sets his sights on the NFL, he’ll never forget his time in the blue and gray.

“My time here at Memphis has just been special. It’s a special city. A special program,” White said. “No one truly knows what it’s all about unless they’re around it long enough or living in the city. I’m very grateful To have the opportunity to be the quarterback here at this awesome team, awesome program, and to have done what we’ve done over the last three seasons. We’ve set the new foundation moving forward. I’ll bleed blue for the rest of my life. I’m a Memphis Tiger forever.”

“What he’s meant to this program and to this university, everything, he’s been top notch. Does it the right way. He’s a legend,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “The highest honor I could ever pay a young man is, if I ever have a son, that I hope he’s like Brady White.”