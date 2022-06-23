MEMPHIS — The wait was worth it.

Surrounded by family and friends at his downtown watch party, Memphian and former Briarcrest star Kennedy Chandler saw the first round of the NBA Draft, come and go with Chandler, still on the board.

But all that changed early in the second round when Chandler’s hometown Memphis Grizzlies traded up with the San Antonio Spurs to select the former Tennessee Vol with the 38th pick in the second round.

“Everybody’s been questioning my size. I’ve been proving people wrong ever since I was in middle school, high school and college. My size and I’m sure I’m going to do it again. I just can’t wait to prove everybody wrong about my size and show everyone the player I am,” Chandler said. “I’m home. That’s all I can say, I’m home. I’m excited so let’s do it Memphis.”

He’s a two-time Mister Basketball.

A McDonald’s All-American.

An Olympic Gold Medalist.

An SEC Champion and now, a Memphis Grizzly.

Reaction from Kennedy Chandler after his long wait on draft night ended with a phone call from his hometown @memgrizz pic.twitter.com/peGULWpB84 — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) June 24, 2022