EUGENE, Ore. (WREG) — Former Wooddale standout Chandler Lawson has announced he’s leaving Oregon after two seasons.

The sophomore forward averaged 4.4 points and 3 rebounds a game, a decline in his stats from his freshman year.

Lawson added two points and four rebounds in the Ducks NCAA tournament run that ended in a Sweet 16 loss to USC. He retweeted this tweet below:

Always loved Chandler Lawson's skillset. Can have a huge impact on games even if he's not scoring. https://t.co/z8JijlqxjO — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) April 1, 2021

Lawson’s brother Johnathan, who helped lead Houston to a state title this season, signed to play for Oregon in the fall.