TAMPA – Another team thinking about a tournament title run this weekend is the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Vols are seeded second in the SEC Tournament down in Tampa and have a double bye into Friday’s quarterfinals.

Tennessee is rolling, having won 12 of its last 13 SEC games and ESPN”s Joe Lunardi currently has the Vols as a three seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament.

Memphian and former Briarcrest star Kennedy Chandler knows this is why he came to Tennessee.

To win and win big.

“We didn’t get to be SEC Champions but I want to win the SEC Tournament, honestly. Eventually make it to the Final Four and win the March Madness,” Chandler said. “That’s my mindset and that’s everybody else’s mindset on the team.”