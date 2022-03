COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – The Purple Wave is still rolling.

Still undefeated.

CBHS improving to 27-0 by beating Lipscomb Academy over at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, getting 18 points from Mister Basketball finalist Chandler Jackson in a 58-52 win.

That means the Brothers advance to the Division two, class double a championship game on Saturday, looking for the school’s first state title since 1987.

CBHS will take on Knoxville Catholic in the finals.