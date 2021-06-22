CBHS RB Dallan Hayden commits to Ohio State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Christian Brothers High School standout and Tennessee Mister Football Dallan Hayden has committed to The Ohio State university, announcing the decision Tuesday on his birthday.

Hayden chose the buckeyes over Tennessee, Notre Dame and others.

“When I went to take a trip there, it just stuck with me, you know. First class program, first class people inside that building. Not only the coaching staff, but their athletic director — was a game changer. You know, that was the place for me. When I went there it felt like it was home.”

The 4-star running back, said he’s choosing to making not to follow in the footsteps of his father, who was a star running back at Tennessee, and his brother, who was also a Mister Football.

“I just want to be my own person, my whole life I’ve been compared to my dad, my brother,” said Hayden. “So, I just wanted to create my own legacy.”

Hayden rushed for 223 yards per game, 24 touchdowns last season for the Purple Wave.