MEMPHIS – A homecoming for former Rebel and NFL standout Cassius Vaughn.

Vaughn on Tuesday named the new head football coach at his alma mater, East High School.

When Vaughn played at East, the Mustangs were one of the top teams in the city.

East then went on to win a state title back in 2016.

Since then… struggles. Something Vaughn plans to change.

“That’s the goal. It’s my purpose. It’s my purpose to be here for the youth and be able to show kids in this inner city that, hey, you can go out here and do exactly what I did. I feel like the inner city of my school, in this city, they needed me,” Vaughn said. “That’s the one thing that I want to bring back. Not only are we a great academic school, we’re going to be top of the line, one of the top athletic programs in the next couple of years and we’re not going to take no time to wait. We’re trying to come back now.”