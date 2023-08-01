ST. LOUIS – John Mozeliak is a man of his word.

The Cardinals President of baseball operations said St. Louis would be sellers at the trade deadline and sellers they were.

The Cardinals taking things right down to the deadline Tuesday before dealing away their fourth pitcher in the last three days.

St. Louis shipping starter Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles for a trio of minor leaguers including infielder Cesar Prieto and two pitchers, though none of the three have ever played in the big leagues.

What the trade did accomplish was Mozeliak’s goal of restocking the Cardinals farm system.

Flaherty, who spent seven seasons in St. Louis but is a free agent to be, is trending up right now. Flaherty has an ERA of just three in five July starts. Throw in a Paul DeJong trade to Toronto and Mozeliak made 4 trades, bringing in ten players… seven of them — pitchers.

“We talked about getting pitching, pitching, pitching and when you’re going through this process, obviously you don’t want to shortchange yourself. You don’t want to overlook position player prospects in this process,” Mozelaik said. “But I do think the ability to get some higher level pitching, pitching that we should be able to see sometime, as soon as this year and possibly next year, will make an impact on this club.”