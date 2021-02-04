Cardinals send Fowler west to Angels

ST. LOUIS, MO – JULY 24: A general view of Busch Stadium prior to the Opening Day game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 24, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash or a player to be named later.

Fowler batted .233 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 23 games last season, his fourth with St. Louis. The switch-hitting former Rockies and Cubs slugger is a career .259 hitter with 127 homers and 561 RBIs.

While Fowler can play all three outfield positions, he likely is a short-term solution in right field for the Angels, who would prefer to give more minor league development time to Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh.