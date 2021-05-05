Cardinals’ Mikolas happy with first rehab start with the Redbirds

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, April 26, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MEMPHIS — Taking the mound for the first time since the 2019 National League Championship Series, Miles Mikolas called his first rehab start in Memphis with the Redbirds, a ‘step in the right direction.’

Lost to the Cardinals in Spring Training with a shoulder issue, Mikolas threw two and one third innings, striking out three though he did give up two runs including a home run to Durham’s Vidal Brujan to lead off the game.

Throwing his fastball between 90 and 93 miles an hour, Mikolas worked through all his pitches, throwing 39 of his 57 pitches for strikes.

“It was fun. Little excited to be out there,” Mikolas said. “Everything felt pretty good. Everything’s been ticking up every time I get on the mound. One of the main points is to not overdue it too quickly. In general, I thought my stuff was good and right where I want to be.”

Mikolas expects to make at least two more rehab starts with the Redbirds before a hopeful call up back to St. Louis by the end of May.