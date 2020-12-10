Cardinals extend Memphis Redbirds affiliation through 2030 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The St. Louis Cardinals have announced an invitation to the Memphis Redbirds to continue their affiliation and ensuring AutoZone Park will be the home of the Cardinals Triple-A affiliate through the 2030 season.

The Memphis Redbirds have been St. Louis’ top affiliate since 1998.

“We are proud to call Memphis our home and look forward to another ten years,” said John Mozeliak, President of Baseball Operations for the St. Louis Cardinals. “AutoZone Park is still a minor league jewel, and with supportive ownership, management team and a great fan base there was never a doubt where we would develop the future stars of the St. Louis Cardinals.”

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals; there is no better franchise to be affiliated with,” said Peter B. Freund, Principal Owner of the Memphis Redbirds. “We have the greatest fans and best ballpark in Triple-A and look forward to celebrating even more championships over the next decade.”

As the Cardinals top affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds have won four Pacific Coast League titles (2000,

2009, 2017, 2018) and the Triple-A National Championship in 2018. Over 11 million fans have watched the likes of, Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, Jack Flaherty and dozens of other players at AutoZone Park, who later went on to play in Major League Baseball.

“AutoZone Park and the Memphis Redbirds have been the catalyst for so many of the changes in

downtown Memphis,” said Craig Unger, President of the Memphis Redbirds. “We look forward to the next 10 years and continuing to be central to growth of downtown and the premier place for Memphians to enjoy affordable, family-friendly entertainment for many years to come.”

Wednesday’s announcement continues the legacy of professional baseball in Memphis that date back to the 1870’s.