MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Redbirds are back in town this week at Autozone Park with one of St. Louis’ bigger names in the line-up for the first of six against the Durham Bulls.

Dylan Carlson gets the start Tuesday as he begins what the Cardinals hope is a quick rehab assignment from a sprained ankle suffered on May 14, almost a month ago, against the Red Sox.

The hope is Carlson could be back in St. Louis by week’s end.

“That’s the game plan. Have him here, have him get his legs underneath them again and get him back to St. Louis and get him in the lineup. We’ll see how he responds tonight and then really go from there,” said Redbirds manager Ben Johnson. “Dylan’s a pro. I really like the fact that he interacts with everyone here. He takes a genuine interest in the players that are in this clubhouse. He helps not just himself better but he helps the other players around him grow. So it’s always good to have Dylan in town.”

Carlson is hitting .230 with two home runs and 12 RBI in 32 games with the Cardinals this year.