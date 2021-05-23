Capacity at FedexForum increasing to near 55% for First Round of 2021 NBA Playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies announced on Sunday they will further increase capacity inside FedExForum for the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

According to a press release, capacity will now reach approximately 55%, up from the previously announced 40%. The Grizzlies consulted with the Shelby County Health Department, as well as the NBA League office, on the increase.

The Grizzlies said available capacity within FedExForum is subject to change at any time in accordance with Shelby County Health Directives as well as direction from the NBA League Office.

Playoff tickets for Home Games 3 and 4 of the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs will be available for purchase Monday, May 24, at 2 p.m., including a limited number of six-person suite nights.

The Grizzlies are facing off against the Utah Jazz in Game 1, Sunday night at 8:30 p.m.