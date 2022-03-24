MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — It was pro day at the Tigers indoor practice facility Thursday.

Eleven former Tigers were able to showcase their talents to dozens of NFL scouts in attendance.

Thursday was the first time the media was able to hear from wide out Calvin Austin III after his showing at the NFL Combine, where he recorded a smoking 4.32 40-yard dash time.

Austin ran a few drills for NFL scouts Thursday and afterwards reflected on his time at Memphis and what it would mean to hear his name called at the 2022 NFL Draft.

“It’s going to be kind of surreal I guess you could say because like I start here as a walk on and then you know being [at pro day] for this moment like it’s gonna be just kind of crazy to think about,” said Austin.

“Obviously from day one since I got here I had dreams of hearing my name on draft night but you know, early on I still believed, but I really couldn’t see it you know. I still work and stuff and and want to get there but now being at a point where like I can kind of almost see it. It’s just I don’t really even know that I can explain the feeling is just a it’s just a great thing.”

Day one of the NFL Draft is April 28th in Paradise, Nevada.