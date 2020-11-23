Calvin Austin III: From walk-on to star for Memphis football

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III went from a track star that plays football, to a football player that runs track.

This is his first season on scholarship after walking on in 2017. The former Harding Academy standout has made the most of it, stepping up to the top role after Damonte Coxie opted out of this season.

The American Athletic Conference All-American track star now holds the school record for consecutive 100-yard receiving games with five.

“It’s really been a dream,” said Austin after the Tigers win over Stephen F. Austin. “It’s surreal. It’s just a testament to God and my faith in him. I really just haven’t had time to think about it. It’s just been week after week after week just having to forget about the last game and prepare for the next one. At the end of the season, I feel like I’ll really be able to put it into perspective, but it’s still happening so fast. I’m just thankful.”

Austin’s stat sheet after SFA:

receptions, 117 punt return yards on eight returns and a punt return TD. Has 1,000 career receiving yards (1,159).

“When you say his name it puts a smile on my face,” said Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield. “From a walk-on to being a legit all-star, it’s so great to see. He’s Mr. Diversity and he’s going to do so much on the field for us.”

Austin and the Tigers take on Navy Saturday at 6 p.m.