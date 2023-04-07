MEMPHIS – Penny Hardaway staying busy in the transfer portal, picking up a commitment Friday from a player Tiger fans should be a little familiar with.

6’5″ Florida State guard Caleb Mills has picked Memphis.

Mills averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds and over 3 assists last year in Tallahassee but had a career year as a freshman at Houston back in the 2019-2020 season, which included a 21-point night inside FedExForum in a 60-59 loss to Penny and the Tigers.

Mills becomes the second player out of the portal to choose the U of M, joining former Temple forward Nick Jourdain.