MEMPHIS, TENN. —

The University of Memphis women’s basketball team remained perfect in the Elma Roane Fieldhouse today after handing (RV) Southern Mississippi its first loss of the season with the 69-67 victory.

Following today’s game, Memphis moves to 4-6 this season.

The Tigers got out to a hot start, taking as much as a 12-point lead after Alasia Smith drained the team’s fifth consecutive three-pointer with 2:42 left in the first quarter. Southern Miss answered right back with six-points to end the quarter with Memphis taking the 21-15 lead.

Destyne Jackson pushed the Tigers back to a nine-point lead with the team’s sixth three-pointer of the game less than a minute into the second quarter. The Tigers held its lead throughout the quarter but would fall behind in the final minutes of the half following a 6-0 run from the Lady Eagles.

Memphis faced the 34-33 deficit heading into the break.

Madison Griggs gave the Tigers a five-point swing to open the third quarter; after two made free-throws following a Southern Miss intentional foul, Griggs drained a three-pointer from the top of the key for the 38-34 lead just 45 seconds into the half.

The Tigers and Lady Eagles traded baskets in the third quarter with Memphis retaining its lead following another deep shot from Griggs and a free throw from Kai Carter for the 53-48 advantage heading into the final 10 minutes of play.

Southern Miss fought back in the fourth quarter – tying the game 4:31 remaining after stringing together a 7-0 run.

Memphis trailed for the next three-and-a-half minutes until Griggs and Ki’Ari Cain came in clutch.

Griggs sank her fourth three-pointer of the day with 43 seconds left on the clock. A Lady Eagle missed shot turned into a transition play for Memphis where Cain hit a floater with two seconds remaining to put the Tigers up 69-67. Shelbee Brown pulled down the game-winning rebound as time expired to give Memphis the two-point win.

Kai Carter and Madison Griggs led the team in scoring with 14 points, each, while Ki’Ari Cain and Hannah Riddick added in 13 and 12 points, respectively. Alasia Smith had an outstanding stat line as well with eight points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

With the win, Memphis remains perfect in the Fieldhouse this season and is currently riding an eight-game win streak dating back to Feb. 11.

The Tigers will be back in the Bluff City on Sunday, Dec. 17 when they host (RV) Mississippi State in their annual Holiday Game. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. with coverage available on ESPN+.