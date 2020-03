COLLEGE STATION, TX – FEBRUARY 24: Head coach Ben Howland of the Mississippi State Bulldogs watches the action late in their game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena on February 24, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Tyson Carter scored 15 points to lead Mississippi State to a 67-63 victory over Missouri.

After the Tigers cut the Bulldogs’ lead to two points in the final minute, Carter drove the lane and made a finger-roll layup to give Mississippi State (19-10, 10-6 Southeastern Conference) a cushion.

Reggie Perry and Nick Weatherspoon each scored 12 points. Xavier Pinson led the Tigers (14-15, 6-10) with 20 points, Dru Smith scored 19 and Mitchell Smith added 10.