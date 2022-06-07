MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 13 of the 2022 regular season on Tuesday with Rece Buckmaster and Luis Fernando named in the top eleven of the week and Phillip Goodrum as an honorable mention.

Buckmaster added his second and third assists of the season in the match against Atlanta United 2. First assisting Laurent Kissiedou’s goal sending the ball across the box, through the Atlanta defense followed by a through ball to assist Lucas Turci. Buckmaster created six chances overall and had five interceptions.

Luiz Fernando notched two assists and six chances created against Atlanta. Fernando sent the ball into the box assisting Goodrum’s first goal, followed by a pass to the top of the box to Goodrum. Fernando recorded two shots, completed 5 of 7 dribbles and won 10 of 15 duels against Atlanta.

Goodrum scored back-to-back goals to put Memphis ahead in the victory against Atlanta. Goodrum completed 21 of 25 passes and created two chances.

“We talk about the concept of selflessness,” said 901 FC coach Ben Pirmann. “Selflessness might be taking the shot when you’re open. Selflessness might be making a slide tackle. I go back to the Colorado Springs game, Philip Goodrum sprints 50 yards, makes a slide tackle, and then [Aaron] Malloy scores 20 seconds later. So for me, it’s about selflessness in that’s what this badge in this this team represents. You know it was working for this club, this community and striving for each other.”

Memphis 901 FC travels to Protective Stadium on Wednesday, June 8 vs. Birmingham Legion FC. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m CT.