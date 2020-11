FILE – In this Feb. 7. 2019, file photo, Memphis coach Penny Hardaway reacts during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati in Memphis, Tenn. Hardaway went 22-14 and led the Tigers to an NIT berth in his debut season, but his biggest wins came off the court and on the recruiting trail. Memphis is ranked 14th to start the season and is expected to contend for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2014. Memphis has the highest preseason ranking of any team that failed to reach the NCAA Tournament last season. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota — The much anticipated and talked about season opener for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers against Ohio State—canceled.

The Buckeyes pulling out of the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls because of the surging COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

Replacing the Buckeyes in the eight-team field, Saint Mary’s giving us a Tigers/Gaels season opener, the day before Thanksgiving.

Saint Mary’s plays out of the West Coast Conference.