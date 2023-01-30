STARKVILLE, Miss. – How’s this for a storyline heading into Super Bowl LVII.

While A.J. Brown and Willie Gay were rivals in college.

Brown in Oxford with the Rebels.

Gay in Starkville with Mississippi State.

They were actually teammates in high school, helping lead the Starkville Yellowjackets to the 2015 6A state title.

Now, they are rivals again.

Brown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gay with the Kansas City Chiefs.

With a Super Bowl title… on the line.

Brown also has the backing of a couple of former Memphis Tigers as Kenny Gainwell and kicker Jake Elliot are also on that Philly roster.