Brooks scores 21 points, Grizzlies beat Cavaliers 101-91

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Andre Drummond, center, battles for the ball with Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, left, and Brandon Clarke in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies recovered after blowing a 16-point lead to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-91.

Brandon Clarke scored 15 points and Tyus Jones had 13 points, seven assists and three steals for the Grizzlies, who won their second straight and improved to 3-1 on the road.

Memphis led 73-57 late in the third quarter, but Cleveland responded with a 27-8 run capped by Damyean Dotson’s basket with 6:43 remaining in the fourth to go ahead by three.