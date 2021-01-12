Brooks scores 21 points, Grizzlies beat Cavaliers 101-91

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies recovered after blowing a 16-point lead to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-91.
Brandon Clarke scored 15 points and Tyus Jones had 13 points, seven assists and three steals for the Grizzlies, who won their second straight and improved to 3-1 on the road.
Memphis led 73-57 late in the third quarter, but Cleveland responded with a 27-8 run capped by Damyean Dotson’s basket with 6:43 remaining in the fourth to go ahead by three.
