Brooks helps lead shorthanded Grizzlies to win in Miami

Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks (24) plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA basketball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MIAMI — Dillon Brooks scored 28 points, 23 of which came in a huge third quarter and the Grizzlies won in Miami to sweep the season series from the Heat, 124-112.

Despite playing without injured reserves Justise Winslow, De’Anthony Melton and Brandon Clarke, Brooks led six Grizzlies in double figures. Brooks also had 5 of his team’s 17 3-pointers. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Anderson finished with 19 points and Desmond Bane added 15 points for the Grizzlies, who won for the second time on this four game road trip. The Grizzlies also put an end to the Heat’s four game winning streak.

Jimmy Butler had 28 points and Bam Adebayo had a triple double, 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Grizzlies did have a scare late in the game when Ja Morant checked himself out, holding his lower back but Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said it was nothing concerning.

“He just felt a little tightness at the end, on one step. He just wanted to say, I’m just gonna be cautious here,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “We’ll see how he wakes up tomorrow but nothing concerning. He felt a lot better after the game.”

Morant agrees.

“I’m all good. Grizz fans, don’t panic.”

Grizzlies (25-23) travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks on Wednesday night.