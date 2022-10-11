MEMPHIS – He has one of the most famous last names in the world and now, Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, is coming to Memphis.

Not to play for the Tigers. At least not yet.

Bronny James is coming to Collierville to take part in the Mid-South Basketball Classic on Saturday, October 22nd as part of the elite California Basketball Club.

Also on that team is Ashton Hardaway, the son of Tigers coach Penny Hardaway.

James, a four-star guard in the Class of 2023 and Hardaway, a ‘23 three-star forward and teammates at Sierra Canyon High School in L.A., have both reportedly been offered scholarships by Penny and the Tigers.