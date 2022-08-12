MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Briarcrest Christian ATH Max Carroll is taking his talents to TCU after committing to the Horned Frogs Friday.

The 3-star athlete and No. 18 recruit in the state, according to 247Sports, chose TCU over Texas A&M, Michigan, and Vanderbilt. Former Tigers coach Anthony Jones, who’s now the running backs coach at TCU, played a big part in Carroll’s decision.

“He’s been recruiting me since my freshman year and he’s just been pushing for me. His mentality for me never changed. Even when he left Memphis, he’s just been the same towards me.”

Although Carroll was a key weapon for the Saints offense last season with 525 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, he’ll be on the defensive side of the ball at TCU.

“They call it the star position. It’s like a hybrid safety linebacker position. Just kind of in space roaming free — 80% of the time outside the box, 20% inside the box. So, you know, I got to be physical, but I’m ready for it.”

Last season, Carroll recorded 38 tackles, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. He garnered Division II-AAA West MVP honors after his junior year.

Carroll was recently named a Dandy Dozen by the Commercial Appeal.