Briarcrest’s Kennedy Chandler tries to find new normal with COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORDOVA, Tenn. -- The level at which the coronavirus has hit the world of sports is off the charts.

"It's just been a crazy experience for me," said five star Briarcrest guard Kennedy Chadler. "Not being able to work out, me staying at home, AAU being cancelled for the first two sessions. A lot of things have been going on."

Those probably impacted the most, high school athletes trying to be recruited. "For them just a tough time to be calling me, they can't really do much cause the Coronavirus has been going on. So they've been calling me and texting me," Chandler said.

Now for 5 star guard Kennedy Chandler, he's got his pick at some of the best programs in the country, but knows not everyone is as fortunate.

"I just feel bad because a lot of people of want to show their recruitment," Chandler said. "I'm just blessed my recruitment is already notched down to my top 10 schools. And I just feel bad for everybody who has been trying to get recruited by other schools and not getting the ability to show their talent."

And what better time to shorten a top 10 list than when you're stuck inside from a pandemic.

"I got to talk to my parents about it and notch it down again sometime soon."

Usually this time of the year Chandler would be getting ready to compete with his AAU team, Mokan Elite, instead he's having to get creative for his workouts. "I'm not trying to sit on my butt at home, I'm trying to get outside the house somehow and work out somehow. I ran the hills this morning. I'm going to go back and start doing that everyday in the morning time," Chandler said.

Cause with his future college undecided and the future of his sports unknown, that's all Chandler can do for now.