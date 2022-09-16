MEMPHIS – Big news ahead of one of tonight’s biggest games.

Briarcrest will be without its starting quarterback when the Saints welcome in Christian Brothers.

Senior and Troy commit J.D. Sherrod is no longer a member of the Briarcrest football team and has withdrawn from the school, though school officials would not comment on the reason behind the move.

As a junior, Sherrod threw for over 23 hundred yards and 23 touchdowns, leading the Saints to a 9 and 2 record and a spot in the second round of the Division two, Triple-A state playoffs.

Braircrest is expected to turn to Cade Carlson. Carlson played earlier this year and led the Saints to a win over Houston.