OXFORD, Miss. — Breein Tyree scored 19 points and led a decisive surge in the final 13 minutes and Mississippi defeated Missouri 75-67.

Tyree sparked a 10-2 run midway through the second half to give the Rebels a 63-55 lead with 8:18 left. Missouri never got closer than four points again, failing to score in the final two minutes.

Tyree, in his final home appearance as a senior, added five assists and four rebounds.

Xavier Pinson scored 16 points with five assists and four rebounds for Missouri