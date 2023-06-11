MEMPHIS, Tenn. –

The Memphis Showboats fell to the New Orleans Breakers 31-3 on Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Showboats.

Memphis (5-4) outgained New Orleans (6-3) 249-170 in total yards, but the Showboats turned the ball over five times and failed to convert all five of their fourth-down attempts.

New Orleans led 17-0 after one quarter. The Breakers started their first three drives in Memphis territory and forced two turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown.

Following a delay of three hours and 12 minutes due to lightning in the area, Showboats kicker Alex Kessman converted a 50-yard field goal to put Memphis on the board. Kessman has made 19 consecutive field goal attempts.

The Showboats appeared to make it a one-score game in the final minute of the first half with a touchdown run by running back Juwan Washington. A replay review overturned the call and ruled Washington down inside the 1-yard line. New Orleans recovered a Memphis fumble on the next play to take a 17-3 lead into halftime.

The Breakers added two touchdowns in the second half, both after the Showboats turned the ball over on downs.

The Showboats are back at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on June 17 for a 3 p.m. kickoff against the Birmingham Stallions