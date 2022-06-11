HORN LAKE, Miss. (WREG) — Former Horn Lake standout Brandon Jackson is back at his alma mater as the Eagles next head football coach.

He’s ready to make a big difference in his players’ lives on and off the field.

“It’s every young man’s dream to become a college athlete and then a professional athlete,” Jackson said. “So being one of those guys that, you know, had success in college, it’s a great opportunity for these young men to see and experience how a college athlete and a college coach come back and coach them.”

Jackson was a two-time Class 5A state offensive player of the year at Horn Lake. He was also named to the Dandy Dozen by the Jackson Clarion-Ledger. During his career at Nebraska he started 11 of 33 games, rushing for 1,431 yards on 291 carries and 14 touchdowns.

He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 2nd round of the 2007 NFL Draft. Jackson spent five seasons in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2010.

“Understanding how to put young men in a position to be successful on the field, it’s a great talent of mine. So being that the game has slowed down for me on a professional level, I can help these young men play fast.”

Horn Lake went 5-5 last season, 4-3 in MHSAA’s Region 1-6A.