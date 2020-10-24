Brady White throws 4 touchdowns, Memphis beats Temple

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Memphis deputy head coach Ryan Silverfield, left, watches a replay on the scoreboard with quarterback Brady White, right, during an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati for the American Athletic Conference championship in Memphis, Tenn. After winning their first American Athletic Conference last season, the Memphis Tigers want to make sure they do not skip a beat with Silverfield now their third different coach in six seasons. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers defeated the Temple Owls, 41-29, but everyone on the team would say they did not play their best football on Saturday.

Memphis turned the ball over three times, twice in the first-half, including a fumble by Calvin Austin. The Tigers only scored 10 points in the first-half and trailed the Owls going into halftime.

In one span of seven plays after halftime Memphis (3-1, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) turned an interception into a touchdown, forced and recovered a fumble and scored another touchdown, turning a five-point halftime deficit into a 27-15 lead, which the Tigers never surrendered.

Silverfield shares a special story on DB Rodney Owens' path to #Memphis. @_IAmRod finished with 2 INTs against Temple and is considered the QB of the defense. pic.twitter.com/LCIOibTu6U — Samaria Terry (@samariaterry) October 24, 2020

Memphis would go on and defeat Temple and head coach Ryan Silverfield said wins are hard to come by in this conference.

“They’re all hard to come by,” Silverfield said after the game. “I told you guys this year, it was certainly going to be that way. This is no different. A great Temple team, that is Temple tough. But, I’m proud of my guys going out there getting a conference win.”

Despite the turnovers on offense, when it mattered the most, Tigers’ quarterback Brady White shined. White finished the game completing 17 of his 36 pass attempts for 313 yards and 4 touchdowns and 1 interception.

The Tigers next game is on the road at No. 9 Cincinnati on October 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.