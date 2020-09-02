Brady White looks to lead the Tigers to second straight AAC Title

In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Memphis quarterback Brady White warms up before an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, in Memphis, Tenn. Brady White has two seasons of eligibility remaining, yet he already has earned his master’s degree. White now is working toward his doctorate while leading Memphis into its season opener Saturday against Mississippi. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

MEMPHIS — He is one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Tiger history.

Brady White enters 2020 fourth in school history in passing yards and third in touchdowns after throwing for 4014 yards and 33 TD’s a year ago, both second best in a season in school history.

With the loss of Kenny Gainwell, most people think White has to match or better those numbers if the U of M is going to repeat as American Conference Champs.

Brady’s not most people.

“Team success equals individual success and it’s not the other way around.” Tigers’ quarterback Brady White said. “So I really don’t care if I don’t match my numbers or whatever on the field because if we win 12 games, you guys are going to be happy as can be and love us. It don’t really matter. I just want to win ballgames and if that’s running for 400 yards and passing for 100, whoop dee doo. I just look to win and if at the end of the season, I look up at it’s 4000, woo hoo. Good job. I did my job,” White said.

“No one can be looking forward or expecting anything. You gotta treat every week and every day like a gift because it is. You never know what’s to come so expect the unexpected and be ready to kick its butt.”

Expect the unexpected and be ready to kick its butt.

Words to live by Brady. Words to live by.

White and the Tigers open the season Saturday against Arkansas State at the Liberty Bowl.