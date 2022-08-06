MEMPHIS – A familiar face has returned to the University of Memphis and it’s a name… every tiger fan will remember.

Brady white is back with the tiger football team.

white re-wrote the Tiger record book during his three seasons at the U of M, setting school records for wins, passing yards and touchdowns and leading the Tigers to a 12 and 2 record and a Cotton Bowl berth back in 2019.

After giving the new look USFL a try, White has returned to Memphis, joining Ryan Silverfield’s staff as a graduate assistant.

Surprisingly, though, White is starting his coaching career with the wide receivers.

Not that Seth Henigan won’t reach out when need be.

“Just having him around. I can talk to him from a quarterback standpoint and he’s in the receiver room, so he can relay messages to them and then, he can relay messages back to me on what they think,” Henigan said. “So having him in the facility, he’s a great dude. He’s just a smart football mind.”

“A wise man once told me, you can’t have enough ex quarterbacks in your program or on your team. Brady does a good job for us. I mean, he knows the terminology. He’s played a lot of football and knows football very well,” said Tigers offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. “You know, Brady does a lot of work to our receivers and allows the receivers to see it from the perspective of the quarterback.”