Bolivar standout Briason Mays returns home to play in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

BOLIVAR, Tenn. (WREG) — Brian and Tina Mays have traveled to all of their son, Briason’s, games this season. But, this one will be special.

The former Bolivar Tigers standout and West Virginia offensive tackle is coming home to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

“We traveled all year long so, it was definitely a pleasant surprise and a welcomed surprise for us to be able to stay home and just drive locally to Memphis to the game,” said Tina Mays. “It’s a first.”

It’s a game that will be nostalgic for Briason’s father, Brian, who also played in the Liberty Bowl as a nose guard for Ole Miss in 1989 and again in 1993.

“It’s always good to be close to home,” said Brian Mays. “Playing at Ole Miss, the Liberty Bowl was our home away from home and we played a lot of games there.”

The events that Brian Mays remembers the most from the Liberty Bowl are one’s his son may not get to experience this year.

“A lot of the memories were basically the guys going around town to Rendezvous, and having the Liberty Bowl banquet, getting the opportunity to stay in the Peabody and experiencing all of that the week of,” Brian Mays said. “Unfortunately, the situation that we’re going through with COVID. I don’t know that Briason will have that opportunity.”

“Definitely a blessing to have him back and be able to reminisce a little bit about playing there myself.”

Briason and the Mountaineers are taking on Army Thursday. The Mays are an Army family, but they’ll be rooting for their son and West Virginia.

“He’s representing Hardeman County, representing the Bolivar Tigers,” Tina Mays said. “We’re just proud of him and our community.”

Army and West Virginia face off in the 62nd AutoZone Liberty Bowl Thursday at 3 p.m.