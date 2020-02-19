Big3 basketball league to tip off 2020 season with tournament in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During the quiet summer months while the Grizzlies and Tigers are in their off season, an exciting, new brand of basketball league will make its debut at FedExForum.

The Big3 league, co-founded by rapper Ice Cube, announced it will tip off its 2020 season in Memphis, and fans are excited to hear the news.

“Real good news for the city,” Memphis resident JW Driver said. “I bet you they’re gonna get a good turnout too. Because we got a lot of guys that play 3-on-3 ball here and stuff like that.”

Entering its fourth year on the hardwood, the BIG3 league offers a product unlike any other in pro basketball. As its name suggests, the game pits high-level hoopers in a 3-on-3 format.

Rosters are riddled with former NBA stars, pro basketball journeymen and athletes who have starred at the collegiate level.

“Ice Cube took that to another level, letting the legends and old players of the NBA come back to the game,” Memphis resident James Polk said.

The league boasted an average attendance of over 14,000 across 2019, and when they visit Memphis on June 20, the Grizzlies’ and Tigers’ seasons will be long over.

“It’s high-quality ball, man,” Driver said. “You got old players who still got good talent, and you got young players that mix it in. It’s gonna be very good,”

Fans say they expect a packed house.

“This is a big sports city, we got the Grizzlies, we got the Tigers, and now the BIG3 is coming? We love basketball,” Polk said.

FedExForum representatives said in a statement that tickets will go on sale shortly.

This summer, we’re bringing the fire to a city near you ☄️☄️☄️ #BIG32020 pic.twitter.com/RewD8MFYqT — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) February 19, 2020