Big second half carries Tigers to big win over Shockers

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Tigers put together another dominating performance Thursday night against Wichita State. This time, though, they also brought on the offensive end of the floor.

The Tigers opening the second half by scoring on 11 of their first 12 possessions, riding Preseason AAC Rookie of the Year Moussa Cisse. Cisse had six straight makes in the first six minutes of the second half as the U of M pulled away from the Shockers for their most impressive win of the season, 72-52.

Wichita State, who came in winners of 7 of 8, went 0-for-12 from three-point range in the first half, finishing 2 for 23 for the game while shooting under 30 percent from the field.

Lander Nolley leading four Tigers in double figures with 16 which included 4 of 5 from three-point range. Cisse and Alex Lomax had 12 points apiece. Cisse also had 10 rebounds for a double double. Lomax with a team best six assists.

“Proud of the team tonight. Total team win. Looked like a basketball team tonight for 40 minutes,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “Really proud of everything that we did. We scored the most points of the season, 72. We had 22 assists. We outrebounded them by eight and we shot the ball well from behind the three-point line and the free throw line. So I’m happy.”

At 7-5, 3-2 in the AAC, the Tigers now start a stretch of five games in 11 days Sunday at East Carolina.