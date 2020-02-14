Skip to content
WREG Daybreak
Big Race - Daytona
Ryan Newman ‘awake and speaking’ in hospital after horrific Daytona 500 crash
Hamlin and Newman contrast risk and reward at Daytona 500
Video
Photos: Denny Hamlin celebrates Daytona 500 win
Ryan Newman in serious condition after scary crash at Daytona 500
PHOTOS: Driver Ryan Newman hospitalized after horrific wreck at Daytona
Video
More Big Race - Daytona Headlines
Daytona 500 resumes without president, pomp, packed house
Live at Noon: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500
One driver’s dream will become reality in the Daytona 500
Noah Gragson gives Earnhardt another win at Daytona
Four drivers emerge as betting favorites to win Sunday’s Daytona 500
Video
Joey Logano leads final practice before Daytona 500
Johnson ‘energized’ for likely final Daytona 500 start
VIDEO: Countdown to Daytona 500
With champs in tow, Gibbs stands tall as class of NASCAR
Video
FOX8’s Kevin Connolly takes a ride in a race car ahead of Daytona 500
Video