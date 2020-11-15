Big night for Corral, Rebels outlast South Carolina 59-42

Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) is tackled by South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral accounted for five touchdowns, including a go-ahead 91-yard touchdown strike to Elijah Moore in the fourth quarter, as Mississippi rallied to defeat South Carolina 59-42.

Trailing 42-38, Corral found a wide-open Moore waiting in the middle of the field at the South Carolina 45-yard line. Moore then turned and raced into the end zone to put Ole Miss ahead to stay, 45-42 with 12:02 remaining.

The Rebels finished with 708 yards of offense, the most in school history in an SEC game. Corral finished 28 of 32 for 513 yards passing, a school record, including four touchdowns.