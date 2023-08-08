MEMPHIS – They have arrived.

The biggest names in golf have made it to Memphis for the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs out at Southwind for this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship with $3.2 million dollars, going to the winner.

It is pretty much a who’s who of professional golf with the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings in town, highlighted, of course, by the big three of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and fan favorite Rory McIlroy. That trio comes into Memphis ranked 1, 2 and 3 in the world and guess what? Those three will play together over the first two rounds of the FESJC.

Talk about a monster pairing.

For Rahm, it’s all about turning number one heading into the playoffs into number one at the end.

“Really proud of what I’ve done so far. I’m looking forward to keeping it going in the playoffs,” Rahm said. “I feel like I’ve played this golf course well in the past. I’ve played fairly well in the playoffs in the past. Hopefully I can keep doing what I’ve been doing and give myself a good chance.”

Brian Harman is also here and still getting used to being a major champion.

“I will say that life is better as a major champion than not. It’s been a wild ride, man. I’ve kept the Claret Jug right on top of our kitchen counter. My wife has asked me to move it several times, and it’s like, no, that’s a hard no, it’s going to stay right here,” Harman said. “I’ve caught myself walking by it looking at it, and be like, damn, man, I still can’t believe it happened.”

But for all of golf’s biggest names, the kids of St. Jude are what really sets this tournament apart.

Tuesday afternoon, it was nine year olds Maelin-Kate and Azalea who got putting lessons from tour pros Harris English and rookie Taylor Montgomery. Tough to pick who had a better time… the girls or the guys. Guys who know the true importance of the FESJC.

“Seeing the kids. I mean, I’ve played this tournament probably ten or 11 years. It’s just awesome to come to Memphis. I’ve been to St. Jude a couple of times and it’s just incredible what they do,” said Harris English. “We love seeing the kids out here and definitely gives us all perspective of how much more this means than just us playing golf.”

“Every golf tournament, I think us as players put a lot of stress on it, but when you come see an event like this, like a golf tournament, is not a big deal,” said Taylor Montgomery. ”I mean, when you think about it.”