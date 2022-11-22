MEMPHIS – The honors just keep piling up for Briarcrest star Max Carroll.

First named one of six Mister Football finalists on Tuesday then, Carroll was awarded his jersey as an Under Armor All-American.

That means Carroll will head to Orlando and play in the 15th Under Armor Next All-American game on Tuesday, January third against many of the best high school seniors in the country.

“This is a blessing, and I’m just thankful and I’m ready to just go play with the best in the nation,” Carroll said. “I just want to thank Under Armor choosing me to be an athlete.”

Other Mister Football finalists are MASE running back Kumaro Brown in Class A, Fairley’s Jaquan Davis in 2A, Sheffield’s Mark Joseph in Class 3A with Memphians taking up two of the three spots in the kicker category– Lausanne’s Max Gilbert and Oziel Hernandez from Germantown.