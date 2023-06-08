MEMPHIS – Hate to do this to you again Tiger fans, but here we are.

A power five conference dangling the possibility of joining a new league.

A new, more lucrative league. And again, it’s the Big XII.

According to College AD, a national website that covers college athletics, members of the Big XII, including Commissioner Brett Yormark, conducted an ‘under the radar’ visit to Memphis as the Big XII continues its due diligence into further conference expansion.

This Big XII contingent reportedly toured the campus, looked at the Tigers facilities, and met with both university and city officials.

But the U of M has been disappointed before when it comes to realignment and it’s not like the Tigers are the only school being considered by the Big XII.

Other schools include PAC-12 schools Colorado and Arizona, Mountain West Conference schools UNLV and San Diego State, and basketball powerhouses UConn and Gonzaga.

That’s a long list.