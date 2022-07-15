HAARLEM, Netherlands – The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team closed out the 2022 Honkbalweek Haarlem competition on a high note, defeating Japan, 5-1, to claim the bronze medal on a beautiful Friday afternoon at Pim Mulier Stadium.

“What a privilege and an honor it has been to coach Team USA,” manager Mike Bianco said. “I could not be prouder of this team and what it accomplished. Although the medal isn’t the color we were hoping for, this team played its heart out, battled every day, and represented their families, universities, and our country with distinction. I will cherish these memories forever.”

Yohandy Morales (Miami) led the way with a 3-for-3 effort, including a double, two singles, and two RBIs. He finished the tournament with team highs in batting average (.400), hits (8), and RBIs (4), and was one of just three players in the competition to hit a home run. Jacob Wilson (Grand Canyon) also had an RBI double and scored a run in Friday’s win.

On the mound, three U.S. pitchers combined to fire a two-hitter with Carter Holton (Vanderbilt) picking up the win out of the bullpen with three strikeouts in 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings. Hunter Elliott (Ole Miss) started and allowed just one run on one hit while fanning four and Carson Montgomery (Florida State) closed out the contest with three strikeouts of his own over the final two innings.