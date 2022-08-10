OXFORD – Just when you thought things couldn’t get better for longtime Rebels baseball coach Mike Bianco… they do.

Bianco, just over a month from leading his team to a national title, was rewarded with a four-year contract extension worth north of $6 million plus incentives. That makes him now the second highest-paid baseball coach in the country.

“We are blessed to have Mike Bianco as our head coach, and we intend for him to lead our baseball team for many, many years to come,” said Rebels Athletic Director Keith Carter. “With his remarkable track record, no one was more deserving of that national title run than Mike. We have accomplished so much in every facet of our program, and under Mike’s leadership, we look forward to continuing that level of success and experiencing more championship moments.”

Bianco has been on the bench down in Oxford for 22 years, winning a school record 854 games.

“I am ecstatic about continuing to lead this incredible program with the support of a community that means so much to Camie and me. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there is no better fan base in the country,” Bianco said. “As always, none of this happens without the incredible players and coaches who have helped us build this program along the way. I can’t wait to see everyone back at Swayze next spring, and I am proud to be an Ole Miss Rebel.”