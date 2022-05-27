MEMPHIS, Tenn. – If there’s one person, one player celebrating the best start in franchise history for Memphis 901 FC this season it has to be goalkeeper John Berner.

Sunday, Berner helped the 901 to the top of the table, first place in the USL’s Eastern Division by putting up a clean sheet at Loudon United in 901 FC’s 3-nil win.

It was Berner’s first match in almost a year as, the last time he was on the pitch, Berner tore his achilles last June.

Lost for the rest of the season.

For Berner, it was an injury he thought could be career-ending.

“When I hobbled off the field, I thought that was it. I thought that was it. I thought that was the career. I thought the story was over,” Berner said. “The following hours, every situation runs through your head. It’s not a fun place to be. I didn’t get stretchered off, and I refused because I said, if this is the last time I ever stepped foot on a soccer field, I’m not going off on a stretcher. So, yeah, that’s what went through the head. That’s what went through the head.”